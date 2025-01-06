Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,435,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.90%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

