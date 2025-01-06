Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 6th (AMBP, ASAN, CNM, CRH, DBX, DDOG, DHI, FCX, FERG, FOR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $56.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $221.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $77.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $701.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $207.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $119.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $301.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

