Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$25.50

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SIS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Up 0.9 %

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$14.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,753.20. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.