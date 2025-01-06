Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT at $3.96

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

