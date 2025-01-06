Andre Almeida Buys 3,808 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.11 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

