Apyx Medical Corporation Submits 510(k) Premarket Notification for AYON Body Contouring System****

On January 6, 2025, Apyx Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) made a significant announcement regarding its latest development. The healthcare technology company revealed that it has officially submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its AYON Body Contouring System.

This disclosure came through a press release issued by Apyx Medical Corporation. The document highlighted the company’s proactive step towards seeking regulatory approval for its innovative AYON Body Contouring System. An attached copy of the press release, marked as Exhibit 99.1, has been incorporated by reference in the 8-K filing.

The AYON Body Contouring System is a pivotal product for Apyx Medical Corporation and further highlights the company’s commitment to advancing healthcare solutions in the industry. With the submission of the 510(k) premarket notification, the company moves closer to bringing this system to the market after receiving regulatory clearance.

As per the information filed under Item 9.01 of the 8-K report, the following exhibit was provided regarding the press release:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release dated January 6, 2025

The submission of the 510(k) premarket notification for the AYON Body Contouring System signifies a strategic move by Apyx Medical Corporation to expand its product portfolio and enhance its presence in the healthcare sector. Investors and market observers are keenly watching the progress of this regulatory process and its potential impact on the company’s future growth trajectory.

With this development, Apyx Medical Corporation continues to position itself as a key player in the medical technology landscape, aiming to address critical healthcare needs and deliver innovative solutions to the market.

This information has been brought to you following the latest developments as disclosed in the 8-K filing by Apyx Medical Corporation.

**Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:** This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates, and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of the changing market dynamics and regulatory landscapes.

Bovie Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

