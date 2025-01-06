Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $110,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,846.48. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,081 shares of company stock valued at $891,353 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

