Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.3% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 827.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 72,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 78,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. The stock has a market cap of $445.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.