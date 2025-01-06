BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) Financial Review

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Fifth District Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 9.06% 8.09% 0.61% Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BankUnited and Fifth District Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 2 6 3 0 2.09 Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $41.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Fifth District Savings Bank.

This table compares BankUnited and Fifth District Savings Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $983.26 million 2.95 $178.67 million $2.44 15.88 Fifth District Savings Bank $9.32 million 7.53 N/A N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

