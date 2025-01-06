Barclays Cuts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 943,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 96,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

