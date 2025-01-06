Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $602.00 to $543.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.79.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $471.13. The company had a trading volume of 794,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.