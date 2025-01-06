Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 7,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $285.42. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

