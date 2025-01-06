Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $9.19 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,034,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

