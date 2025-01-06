Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.22. 4,009,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,324. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

