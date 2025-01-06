Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

