Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

SQ stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,280. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $759,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,415,854.92. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock worth $2,120,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Block by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

