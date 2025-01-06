Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brightcove by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

