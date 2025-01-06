Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $101.00

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,570,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.