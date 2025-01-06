Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $370.86

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.86.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $356.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,422 shares of company stock valued at $53,498,732. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

