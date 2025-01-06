Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 669,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,848. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $202.66 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average of $235.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.