Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Acquires Shares of 11,334 DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMBS. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,557,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,169. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

