Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Has $362,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

CNI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

