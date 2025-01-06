CannabisCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.04 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $305,747.71 and $2.04 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98,743.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.21 or 0.00481254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00117695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00057718 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 334,849,240 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

