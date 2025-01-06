Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 5,950 Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 118.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Stock Down 6.7 %

LTBR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,219. Lightbridge Co. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.