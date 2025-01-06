Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $7,028,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 67,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

