Capital Market Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,075.47. The company had a trading volume of 380,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,053.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.04.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

