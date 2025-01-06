Checkit (LON:CKT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.03 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 9926436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.61 ($0.22).

Checkit Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

