Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,782 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNOW
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.