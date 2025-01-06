Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,782 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92.

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 81.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

