Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $109.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CHD opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $93.32 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

