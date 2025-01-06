CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$63.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.89.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$58.89. The company had a trading volume of 533,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,559. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$24.96 and a twelve month high of C$59.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$174,800.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,300 shares of company stock worth $3,565,800. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

