Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,001,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030,566. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

