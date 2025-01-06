Comparing Tanger (NYSE:SKT) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger pays out 127.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Tanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -176.04% -29.85% -9.37% Tanger 18.55% 16.25% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and Tanger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tanger 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tanger has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Tanger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tanger is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Tanger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.59 million 0.61 $10.15 million ($2.81) -0.28 Tanger $512.81 million 7.43 $99.15 million $0.86 40.01

Tanger has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tanger beats Presidio Property Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.