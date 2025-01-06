Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
