Contrasting Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -288.35% -147.50% -81.21% OraSure Technologies 5.07% 3.55% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and OraSure Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.11 million 2.09 -$10.16 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $224.26 million 1.23 $53.65 million $0.15 24.60

Risk and Volatility

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 OraSure Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.05%. Given OraSure Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

