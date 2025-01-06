CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A CPI Aerostructures 20.63% 13.98% 4.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $558,382.00 24.60 -$3.77 million N/A N/A CPI Aerostructures $82.81 million 0.68 $17.20 million $1.37 3.15

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and CPI Aerostructures”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CPI Aerostructures has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Summary

CPI Aerostructures beats ParaZero Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems. It provides diameter tube bending, such as complex ducts and tubes in steel, aluminum, titanium, and nickel alloys; fusion welded fluid tanks, and resistance welding for spot and seam; wire harnesses; and power control, fuel management, power distribution, and fully integrated electrical control systems, as well as enclosures. In addition, the company offers engineering, program and supply chain management services, kitting contracts, and maintenance repair and overhaul services. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

