CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.39. 1,728,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,406. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

