David Martin Harney Sells 562 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GWO opened at C$47.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.85. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$50.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
