Doliver Advisors LP Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,750,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.72 and a 200 day moving average of $220.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.52 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

