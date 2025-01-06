Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. 388,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,882. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

