Doliver Advisors LP Sells 850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,710,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

