Doliver Advisors LP Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.49. 245,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.74 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.