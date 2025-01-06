East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 242,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 165,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

East West Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

See Also

