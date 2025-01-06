Eton Pharmaceuticals Acquires FDA-Approved Zinc Treatment for Wilson Disease

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Galzin® (zinc acetate) from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Galzin® is recognized as the sole FDA-approved zinc treatment designed for maintaining patients with Wilson Disease who have previously undergone treatment with a chelating agent. At present, it is estimated that fewer than 5,000 patients in the United States are undergoing treatment for Wilson Disease.

Eton Pharmaceuticals anticipates taking over the commercialization of Galzin® within the United States during the initial quarter of 2025. The company plans to leverage its metabolic sales force to support healthcare professionals dedicated to treating Wilson Disease. Additionally, Eton has also obtained the European rights to Galzin®, marketed under the brand name Wilzin® by a third party. In accordance with an existing agreement, Eton will continue to provide the product to the third party, with the third party taking charge of all commercialization endeavors.

The acquisition involved a purchase price of $7.0 million for Galzin® at closing, along with an additional $0.2 million allocated towards product inventory. Furthermore, Eton will be paying Teva a 10% royalty on U.S. net sales up to the tenth anniversary of the company’s initial commercial sale of the product in the U.S.

Included with this announcement are copies of the asset purchase agreement dated December 31, 2024, and the official press release divulging the transaction dated January 3, 2025, in accordance with Item 601 of Regulation S-K.

Moreover, in compliance with regulatory requirements, Eton Pharmaceuticals has shared key exhibits alongside this disclosure, including the Asset Purchase Agreement between Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals as well as the Press Release dated January 3, 2025.

With this strategic acquisition, Eton Pharmaceuticals solidifies its commitment to advancing treatment options for rare diseases and underscores its dedication to enhancing patient care practices within the healthcare landscape.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

