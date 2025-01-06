First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,826. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

