First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 178,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 125,976 shares.The stock last traded at $67.27 and had previously closed at $66.64.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

