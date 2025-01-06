Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,658. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

