Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded up $7.53 on Monday, reaching $148.61. 5,974,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

