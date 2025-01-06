Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after purchasing an additional 376,665 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 345,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,263. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

