GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 71781383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
GSTechnologies Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of £65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Insider Transactions at GSTechnologies
In other news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,350 ($4,163.04). 20.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About GSTechnologies
GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.
Read More
