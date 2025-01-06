Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.44. 45,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 97,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gyre Therapeutics news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $118,680. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.