Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.44. 45,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 97,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $118,680. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.